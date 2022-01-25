Maui News
Maui Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
January 25, 2022, 6:20 PM HST
Maui County’s Office of the Mayor announced that Mayor Michael Victorino tested positive for COVID-19 today.
All close contacts have been notified and the mayor is in isolation at home, according to the announcement.
Mayor Victorino issued the following statement:
