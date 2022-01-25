“Over these past few weeks, we’ve seen the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections throughout Hawaiʻi. These record-breaking numbers demonstrate how easily the omicron variant spreads. Thankfully, I got my booster shot, so my vaccinations are up-to-date and my symptoms are very mild. Even though breakthrough infections can still happen, boosters minimize chances for severe illness and hospitalization. Please continue to do your part to protect our medical facilities and their hardworking staff from being overwhelmed.”