









Flip Flop Shops, a relaxation and resort footwear retailer for “flip flops,” casual shoes and beach accessories debuts at The Shops at Wailea.

The retailer houses more than 90 footwear, apparel and accessory brands in each location.

“We are proud to welcome another global retailer to The Shops’ tenant roster,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea.

The retailer now operates more than 60 stores globally.

Hawaiʻi residents can receive a 20% kamaʻāina discount with valid ID, according to a launch announcement.

The 1,066-square foot store is located in The Shops’ lower section next to Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 pm.

The Shops at Wailea has more than 70 distinct boutiques, shops, restaurants and galleries and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.