Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2022

January 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:51 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 03:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:00 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 04:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to arrive today boosting surf to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell should arrive Friday night and may once again bring surf near advisory levels late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




