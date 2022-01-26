Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:51 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 03:26 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:00 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:31 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to arrive today boosting surf to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell should arrive Friday night and may once again bring surf near advisory levels late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.