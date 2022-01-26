Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to arrive today boosting surf to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell should arrive Friday night and may once again bring surf near advisory levels late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com