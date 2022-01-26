PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety

A barricade situation in a Kailua neighborhood on Oʻahu came to an end on Tuesday morning, when Deputy Sheriffs successfully disarmed and arrested a female suspect.

The incident began at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, when Special Operations deputies were enforcing a court-ordered writ of possession at the home.

Deputies reportedly encountered an armed woman who allegedly refused to leave the home.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety identified the woman as 48-year-old Quesada Santos, and say she had a bow and arrow in the drawn position pointed at the deputies. According to department reports, deputies also say they noticed a machete laying on a nearby table.

Deputies began first responder negotiations to coax Santos to surrender.

“While talks were underway, other deputies outside established incident command and began securing the inner perimeter while they called for additional units and notified the Sheriff chain of command. They also retrieved less lethal equipment from their vehicles along with additional ballistic protection,” according to a PSD press release.

“For nearly two hours Santos switched between the bow and arrow and the machete as deputies continued talking to her. She also wore swimming goggles in an apparent effort to limit effects of OC spray, if it was deployed,” according to the PSD.

After repeated attempts at compliance, deputies deployed foam rounds that hit the womanʻs right forearm “causing her to collapse the bow.”

Deputies then entered the home and reportedly disarmed the woman. PSD officials say an electric stun gun was used to gain compliance and said Santos was taken into custody “with minimal injury.”

“The deputies who responded to this incident utilized their crisis intervention training to communicate with the subject and isolate her to minimize the threat to the public. By slowing down and applying good tactics, technology and resources, the deputies were able to bring about a successful resolution with only minor injuries to those involved,” said Lanikoa Dobrowolsky, Sheriff Division First Deputy.

Santos faces a charge of first degree Terroristic Threatening.