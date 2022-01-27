There are now 51 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, marking a new record high since the start of the pandemic.

Todayʻs COVID-19 hospitalizations on Maui surpasses both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 46 reported yesterday.

Todayʻs count includes 24 vaccinated (including nine boosted), and 27 unvaccinated. Of the 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 are in the ICU (four vaccinated (two boosted)/nine unvaccinated), and four are on ventilators (three unvaccinated/1 unknown status).

The updated numbers are as of 9 a.m. today, but were updated on the Maui Health website at around 2 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2022. PC: Maui Health

Statewide, there are 386 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (Down -14% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA notes that are 55 people in the ICU statewide, and 40 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily is 391. The countyʻs test positivity rate was last listed at 23.9% on Saturday, Jan. 15, before a bottleneck in testing temporarily suspended reporting of this metric. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 233.3 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The state Department of Health reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 337 cases on Maui, seven on Molokaʻi, and 16 on Lānaʻi. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. New cases since then have been trending down, but hospitalizations remain elevated.