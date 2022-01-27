Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 51

January 27, 2022, 2:14 PM HST
* Updated January 27, 2:19 PM
24 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

There are now 51 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, marking a new record high since the start of the pandemic.

Todayʻs COVID-19 hospitalizations on Maui surpasses both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 46 reported yesterday. 

Todayʻs count includes 24 vaccinated (including nine boosted), and 27 unvaccinated. Of the 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 are in the ICU (four vaccinated (two boosted)/nine unvaccinated), and four are on ventilators (three unvaccinated/1 unknown status).

The updated numbers are as of 9 a.m. today, but were updated on the Maui Health website at around 2 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2022. PC: Maui Health

Statewide, there are 386 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (Down -14% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA notes that are 55 people in the ICU statewide, and 40 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily is 391. The countyʻs test positivity rate was last listed at 23.9% on Saturday, Jan. 15, before a bottleneck in testing temporarily suspended reporting of this metric. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 233.3 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The state Department of Health reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 337 cases on Maui, seven on Molokaʻi, and 16 on Lānaʻi. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. New cases since then have been trending down, but hospitalizations remain elevated. 

Maui Memorial Medical Center, Emergency Room. PC: Wendy Osher (1.17.22)
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (24)
Trending Now
1State pitches $192M housing, civic center project for Kahului 2Maui Mayor tests positive for COVID-19 3New COVID-19 emergency proclamation, adds cruise ships to Safe Travels Hawaiʻi 4Lahaina fire results in $15,000 damage 5Jan. 26, 2022 COVID-19 update: 2,050 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 6Maui Food Technology Center to open new food truck hub starting Feb. 1