Hawai‘i nonprofits, local governments and other interested parties have until Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. HST to apply for nearly $25 million in grant funding tied to presidential disaster declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested parties must submit their Notice of Intent to the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency by the deadline to be considered for the State’s application for federal funds under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

In August 2021, President Joe Biden authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to release $3.46 billion to increase nationwide resilience to the impacts of climate change. States, tribes, and territories that received a presidential disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for mitigation grant funding to invest in projects that will reduce risk from natural disasters, particularly in underserved communities.

The total contribution authorized for the State of Hawaiʻi was $24,740,226. That amount is based on 4% of the estimaged aggregate amount of Public Assistance for the COVID-19 disaster as of June 1, 2021 and it includes management costs pursuant to section 324 of the Stafford Act.

“Our mission, in large part, is to help Hawaiʻi become a more resilient and disaster-ready state,” said Luke Meyers, Administrator of HI-EMA. “This grant will go a long way toward funding projects that will prepare and protect our whole community against future natural disasters.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HI-EMA’s Resilience Branch will work with FEMA and the State Hazard Mitigation Officer to evaluate proposals submitted by the Feb. 16 deadline and assist with the funding process and program requirements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about the grant, key dates, or to submit a notice of intent, scan the attached QR code, visit the HIEMA website form or contact Theresa Woznick, State Hazard Mitigation Officer with HI-EMA, via email at [email protected]