Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea launched a student mentorship program for young aspiring Maui artists.

The program, called START: A Student Artist Immersion, will connect two talented high school students to some of the island’s top artists, provide a platform to show art at the Resort’s acclaimed Artists Showcase, teach them about the business of art, and supply a $3,000 scholarship to continue their development after graduation.

The resort is now taking submissions from Maui-based high school juniors and seniors, and two winners will be notified on March 1, 2022.

Developed by Four Seasons Resort Maui Art Director, Rosina Potter, the START immersion includes:

A weekly spot in the Artists Showcase for three weeks from mid-March, 2022, through mid-April, 2022, in which the student will show their works side-by-side the island’s most notable artists at the luxury resort.

A professional artist mentor paired with the mentee based on complementary style or medium to help guide them through the program.

A one-on-one lunch at Ferraro’s at Four Seasons Resort Maui or artist studio visit, if applicable, with mentor artist.

An “Art & Business” session with Art Director Rosina Potter.

A $3,000 scholarship to apply to continuing their education in the arts.

“The Resort has long been committed to supporting the island’s incredible art community, and we are proud to now extend that to the talented next generation of Maui artists,” said Potter, who oversees the daily open-air Artists Showcase as well as the Resort’s museum-quality permanent collection, both of which are open to guests and the public.

To apply, students should email the following to [email protected] by Feb. 21, 2022:

Images (.jpg or .pdf) of five completed works in any medium.

Brief artist statement for each piece in the email.

Brief essay (less than 500 words) describing the student’s interest in pursuing the arts after high school.

“Through our collaboration with START at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maui High School looks forward to empowering our fine art students with real world opportunities to work and learn alongside local professional artists,” said Maui High School Visual Arts Department Head Laurence Muleh. “Becoming a meaningful community contributor is an essential part of being a Maui High Saber and we look forward to helping our students do so through this inspiring community initiative.”