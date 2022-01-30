Maui News

HTA releases Molokaʻi Destination Management Action Plan progress report

January 30, 2022, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated January 26, 11:09 AM
The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is providing its second update on the progress toward fulfilling the Moloka‘i Destination Management Action Plan or DMAP, which is a part of the Maui Nui DMAP document.

The Molokaʻi DMAP aims to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism over a three-year period. The DMAP was approved by HTA’s board of directors in December 2020 and released to the public and published on HTA’s website on March 4, 2021.

This update focuses on the Moloka‘i actions identified for Phase 1 (calendar year 2021) implementation. There are 11 sub-actions in Phase 1, of which 7 (64%) are in progress as of Nov. 15, 2021, according to the HTA.  In addition, five sub-actions that were identified to start in Phase 2 are currently being addressed in Phase 1.

PC: HTA

Highlights of Moloka‘i DMAP sub-actions in progress 

  • HTA is working with the Department of Transportation Airports Division to set up the Aloha Ambassador Volunteer Program at Moloka‘i Airport.
  • Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau organized two Moloka‘i DMAP Advisory Group meetings in November and December to assist with implementation of DMAP actions.
  • RFPs were issued for the Kūkulu Ola, Aloha ‘Āina and Community Enrichment programs.

HTA acknowledged the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, Office of the Mayor’s Community Liaison for tourism and natural resources, and the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau for their support and partnership in moving the Maui Nui DMAP actions forward for Molokaʻi. The HTA also thanked other state, county and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry who have helped to advance the DMAP efforts.

Click here to view the full Moloka‘i Destination Management Action PlanFall 2021 Progress Report.

