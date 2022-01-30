Maui News

Kahekili Highway slope repair project announced

January 30, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
January 26, 11:08 AM
Kahekili Highway slope repair at Mile 15. Job # 22-14. PC: Google Maps via County of Maui.

A slope repair project on Maui’s Kahekili Highway will result in road closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Feb. 7-16, 2022. The area of work is at Mile 15 in Kahakuloa, on the south side of Waihali Gulch.

The topographic survey work involves drilling of soil test borings

The Department of Public Works, Engineering Division made the announcement, noting that the closures are necessary to maintain the safety of the crews as they work in the area.  The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Local residents will be permitted access at times during the closure.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 808-270-7745.

Kahakuloa, file photo by Wendy Osher

