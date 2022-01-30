Listen to this Article 1 minute

A virtual informational meeting for Project Graduation 2022 is set for 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, for interested Maui County public and private high schools.

Maui County has allotted $41,700 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol and drug free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program.

Click here for the virtual meeting link.

Public or private high schools groups intending to apply for these funds are encouraged to attend this informational meeting.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-242-4342