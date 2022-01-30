A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older at the Campus Health Center on the UH Maui College campus on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Booster shots are recommended five months or later after the first two doses of Moderna or Pfizer and two months after one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Flu shots will also be available.

To keep staff, volunteers and the community safe, appointments are strongly recommended. Call 808-984-3493 for an appointment.