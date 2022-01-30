Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
UH Maui College holding Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 1
January 30, 2022, 3:00 PM HST
* Updated January 30, 7:51 AM
* Updated January 30, 7:51 AM
A
A
A
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older at the Campus Health Center on the UH Maui College campus on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Booster shots are recommended five months or later after the first two doses of Moderna or Pfizer and two months after one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Flu shots will also be available.
To keep staff, volunteers and the community safe, appointments are strongly recommended. Call 808-984-3493 for an appointment.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (15)
Trending Now
1What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies? 2DOH confirms new omicron mutation in Hawaiʻi, likely on Oʻahu 3Kapalua mansion owner claims to fight ‘noise pollution’ in Cliff House controversy 4Jan. 29, 2022 COVID-19 update: 9 deaths and 1,860 new infections in Hawaiʻi 5Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaʻanapali has a new general manager 6Four residents displaced after Wailuku house fire