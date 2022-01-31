Maui emergency crews responded to an “apparent drowning” incident at Honokōwai Beach Park in West Maui on Sunday evening, Jan. 30, 2022.

A report of a swimmer floating face down just offshore was received at around 5:58 p.m., according to the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

Responding units from Engine 11 arrived on scene and located the victim approximately 40 yards from shore.

Firefighters with a rescue board brought the unresponsive victim to shore and initiated CPR. Despite efforts, the victim was declared dead at the scene by Medics.

Responding units left the scene at 6:50 p.m.

The identity of the victim, as well as the individual’s age and place of residence was not immediately available.

According to department reports, ocean and weather conditions on scene included winds of 5-10 mph, and surf of 1-2 feet.