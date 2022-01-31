Attorney Jeffrey Ueoka was appointed to the J. Walter Cameron Center’s Board of Directors. Photo Courtesy: Cameron Center

Maui attorney Jeffrey Ueoka was appointed to the J. Walter Cameron Center’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited to have a person with such wide experience and expertise join our board,” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the nonprofit center in Wailuku.

Ueoka works for the law firm of Mancini, Welch & Geiger LLP since 2020.

He served as the County of Maui’s Deputy Corporation Council from 2007 to December 2019.

Ueoka received his law degree from the University of Hawaiʻi’s William S. Richardson School of Law in 2005. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Washington in 2002.

From 2006-2007, he was a Judicial Law Clerk and clerked for Judge Joseph E. Cardoza on Maui.

The Cameron Center currently houses 18 community agencies or nonprofits that serve about 30,000 Maui residents. These organizations also offer more than 100 programs and services; and they host more than 600 workshops, seminars and trainings attended by more than 40,000 Maui residents annually, according to the center’s website.