Maui News

Cameron Center in Wailuku has a new board member

January 31, 2022, 10:55 AM HST
* Updated January 31, 10:56 AM
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Attorney Jeffrey Ueoka was appointed to the J. Walter Cameron Center’s Board of Directors. Photo Courtesy: Cameron Center

Maui attorney Jeffrey Ueoka was appointed to the J. Walter Cameron Center’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited to have a person with such wide experience and expertise join our board,” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the nonprofit center in Wailuku.

Ueoka works for the law firm of Mancini, Welch & Geiger LLP since 2020.

He served as the County of Maui’s Deputy Corporation Council from 2007 to December 2019.

Ueoka received his law degree from the University of Hawaiʻi’s William S. Richardson School of Law in 2005. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Washington in 2002.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

From 2006-2007, he was a Judicial Law Clerk and clerked for Judge Joseph E. Cardoza on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Cameron Center currently houses 18 community agencies or nonprofits that serve about 30,000 Maui residents. These organizations also offer more than 100 programs and services; and they host more than 600 workshops, seminars and trainings attended by more than 40,000 Maui residents annually, according to the center’s website.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies? 2Locally-owned, family-run gym takes over 24 Hour Fitness spot in Kahului 373-year-old man on bike dies after being struck by truck on Front Street in Lahaina 4HVO: 4.0 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island ‘appears to be part of a seismic swarm’ 5Jan. 30, 2022 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths and 2,741 new infections in Hawaiʻi 6Maui’s peak tops other islands in first day of whale counts