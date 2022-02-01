Maui News
East Maui Road Closure:
Utility pole down at Haneoʻo Road in East Maui
East Maui Road Closure:
(Update: 8:14 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022)
Haneoʻo Road is closed between the Koki beach area (near the Huli Huli Chicken stand) and Hāmoa Beach due to a downed utility pole. The closure went into effect earlier this morning.
Maui police say crews are scheduled to be on scene at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
