Haneoʻo Road in East Maui (1.29.22) PC: by Wendy Osher

East Maui Road Closure:

(Update: 8:14 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022)

Haneoʻo Road is closed between the Koki beach area (near the Huli Huli Chicken stand) and Hāmoa Beach due to a downed utility pole. The closure went into effect earlier this morning.

Maui police say crews are scheduled to be on scene at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.