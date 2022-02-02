Residential real estate brokerage, Hawaiʻi Life, has acquired Wailea Realty Corporation, a second-generation Maui real estate brokerage founded in 1972.

“Wailea Realty is an iconic company and it’s an honor to have them join forces with Hawaiʻi Life. We have a lot in common, from the same deep roots in the communities we serve to strong independent identities,” said Hawaiʻi Life CEO Matt Beall. “They’re already taking full advantage of our in-house marketing, advertising, inside sales and agent services teams.”

Operated by Bradley MacArthur and Tom Tezak, Wailea Realty holds the third largest market share, behind Hawaiʻi Life, in the master-planned resort community of Wailea. Since the acquisition, 53 brokers and salespeople from Wailea Realty Corporation have joined the Hawaiʻi Life team, expanding the company’s presence and breadth of service on the island of Maui.

“We spent a lot of time considering the best direction for both our clients and our salespeople,” said Wailea Realty President and owner-broker Bradley MacAurther. “Hawaiʻi Life is an internationally recognized brand that offers our clients extraordinary exposure to potential buyers, and it was very meaningful that they’re a locally owned and operated company.”

Owner-broker Tom Tezak, plans to leverage Hawaiʻi Life’s founding membership of Forbes Global Properties, a global consortium of top-tier real estate firms around the world. “Several companies entered the market this past year touting various claims, so we wanted to strengthen the position of both our agents and our clients with something legitimate. The access to the Forbes audience is really impressive,” said Tezak.

MacArthur and Tezak will work alongside the sales team at Wailea from the same office locations, located in The Shops at Wailea within the Wailea Resort and Rainbow Mall in Kīhei, joining Hawaiʻi Life’s four other offices on Maui and locations across the island chain.

Hawaiʻi Life reported itʻs best year on record in 2021 with $3.68 billion in sales closed.