Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority awards funding to enrich community efforts in 2022
A total of 19 community-based projects in Maui County are included community enrichment grant funding in 2022 from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. The HTA announced $2.9 million in funding to support 86 community-based projects, festivals and events through its Community Enrichment program for 2022.
Among the Maui recipients are: Hāna Arts for workshops and events in East Maui; Lōkahi Pacific for various festivals and hoʻolauleʻa events; and Hui Noʻeau for art workshops and programs. A full list of Maui County recipients are posted below:
Maui
- Arts Education for Children Group, 2022 Maui Music Festival Series
- Hāna Arts, Hāna Arts Presents! – A Workshops and Events Program for East Maui
- Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2022 Pailolo Challenge
- Hui Noʻeau, “Captivate the Artist in You” Art Workshops with Hui Noʻeau
- Hui Noʻeau, “Celebrate the Visual Arts of Hawai‘i”
- Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Lahaina Quest Cultural Programs
- Lōkahi Pacific, Festivals of Aloha
- Lōkahi Pacific, Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa
- Lōkahi Pacific, Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival
- Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Maui ʻUkulele Festival 2022
- Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Visual Arts Exhibitions 2022
- Maui Classical Music Festival, Maui Classical Music Festival
- Maui Makers, Talk Story, Sew & Feast
- Maui Pops Orchestra, Maui Pops Orchestra 2022 Concerts
- Pacific Whale Foundation, 6th Annual World Whale Film Festival (WWFF)
- Valley Isle Road Runners, 50th Annual Maui Marathon
Moloka‘i
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Molokaʻi Paniolo Heritage Kamehameha Rodeo and Workshops
- Youth in Motion, Molokaʻi Holokai Hoʻolauleʻa
Lāna‘i
- Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center, Our Living History: Lānaʻi Digital Archive
Recipients include nonprofit organizations that are supporting quality experiences created by the communities to be shared with residents and visitors. The Community Enrichment program supports an array of festivals, events and programs in the areas of agriculture, culture, culinary, nature, education, health and wellness, sports, and voluntourism.
“Our Community Enrichment program enables the Hawaii Tourism Authority to serve as the connecting point between tourism and meaningful economic diversification by reinvesting in these community-based experiences spanning various industries,” said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, HTA’s Chief Brand Officer. “We are proud to support the efforts of our residents in their communities, as these festivals and events are an integral part of Hawaiʻi’s lifestyle and multi-cultural brand.”
The Community Enrichment program is a part of HTA’s commitment toward Mālama Kuʻu Home (caring for my beloved home) and the Community pillar of its 2025 Strategic Plan. Since 2017, HTA has invested over $3.8 million to support more than 200 community projects and events.
HTA partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Island Chapters to administer its Community Enrichment program for 2022. A request for proposals was issued on September 27, 2021 with submittals from applicants received by November 5, 2021. Proposals were reviewed thoroughly by a committee on each island comprised of representatives from the respective Island Chapter, County, and HTA.
“The Community Enrichment Program supports events and programming organized and implemented by members of our own Hawaiʻi communities,” said John Monahan, HVCB’s President and CEO. “From a hospitality standpoint, these events not only provide our visitors with authentic and meaningful experiences, but also create opportunities for the community to participate in actively shaping Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry. It is a privilege to support these local events that bring people together in celebration of our islands’ diverse culture.”
HTA 2022 Community Enrichment Awardees
Statewide
- BEHawaii, Make Music Hawai‘i 2022 – Curating Multiple Music Events Statewide
- Epic Sports Foundation, Moloka‘i 2 O‘ahu Paddleboard World Championships
- Hawai‘i Ag and Culinary Alliance dba Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival, Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival
- Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation, Localicious Hawai‘i – Connecting Visitors to Our Local Food Producers
- Hawai‘i International Film Festival, 42nd Annual Hawai’i International Film Festival
- Kaikeha, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu Boogie Boarding Events
- 1st Annual International Bodyboarding Corporation Junior Pro (O‘ahu)
- 4th Annual Garden Island Boogie Board Classic (Kaua‘i)
- 14th Annual Hubb’s Keiki Fest (O‘ahu)
- Kalihi-Pālama Culture & Arts Society, Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Festival: Film
- Kanu Hawai‘i, Volunteer Week Hawai‘i 2022
- Kī Hōʻalu Foundation, Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festivals (HSKGF)
- 31st Annual HSKGF – Maui Style
- 40th Annual HSKGF – Waikīkī Style
- 25th Annual HSKGF – Kona Style
- 30th Annual HSKFG – Kaua‘i Style
- King Kamehameha Celebration, 2022 Statewide King Kamehameha Celebrations
- Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai 2022 – Annual Moloka‘i to O‘ahu Canoe Race
- Purple Maiʻa Foundation, Hawaiʻi FoundHer Experience
- University of Hawai‘i, Asia Pacific Dance Festival
Hawai‘i Island
- Arc of Hilo, Big Island Access Project – King Kamehameha Inclusive Race Day
- Big Island Resource Conservation and Development Council, Ka‘ū Coffee Festival
- Hawai‘i Horse Owners, Pana‘ewa Stampede Rodeo
- Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival, Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival
- Hawai‘i Island Pacific & Asia Cultural Celebrations, Hawai‘i Kuauli Pacific & Asia Cultural Festival
- Hawaiian International Billfish Association, 61st Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament
- Kai ‘Ōpua Canoe Club, 2022 Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Races
- Kona Cacao Association, Cacao Education and Culinary Exploration – Big Island Chocolate Festival 2022
- Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, 51st Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival
- Nā‘ālehu Theatre, Aloha Shirt Festival and Vintage Era Exhibit
- North Kohala Community Resource Center, Kohala Reunion
- The Ke Kai Ala Foundation, Kona Brewers Festival
- The Merrie Monarch Festival, 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival Broadcast
- Volcano Art Center, May: Mele & Lei Month at VAC
- Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Trail Enhancement and Forest Fair
O‘ahu
- AccesSurf Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Adaptive Surfing Championships
- Aloha Week Hawai‘i dba Aloha Festivals, Aloha Festivals
- Hawai‘i Alliance for Arts Education dba Hawai‘i Arts Alliance, ARTS on Mainstreet
- Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival, 2022 Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival
- Hawai‘i Forest Institute, 2022 Hawai‘i’s Woodshow, Na Lā‘au o Hawai‘i
- Hawai‘i Gay Flag Football League, Gay Bowl XXII · Honolulu 2022
- Hawai‘i LGBT Legacy Foundation, Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival
- Hawai‘i United Okinawa Association, 40th Okinawan Festival
- Honolulu Biennial Foundation dba Hawai‘i Contemporary, Hawaiʻi Triennial 2022, Pacific Century – E Hoʻomau O Moananuiākea
- Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2022, presented by The Hawaiian Islands
- Moanalua Gardens Foundation, 45th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival
- Nā‘ālehu Theatre, 15th Annual Waimānalo Kanikapila and Live From Waimānalo LiveStream
- Oahu Intertribal Council, 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow
- ODKF Support Inc. dba Duke’s OceanFest, 2022 Duke’s OceanFest
- PA‘I Foundation, Kanaʻiaupuni – A Celebration of the Kamehameha Dynasty at Helumoa
- Polynesian Cultural Center, We Are Samoa Festival
- Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
- SJ Foundation, 18th Annual SPAM JAM
- The Korean American Foundation – Hawai‘i, 2022 Korean Festival
- ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i, 52nd Annual ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i
- University of Hawai’i on behalf of UH West O‘ahu, Kani Kūola: Annual UH System Music Festival
Kaua‘i
- Aha Hui E Kālā – Lāwa‘i International Center, Cultural Awareness Events 2022
- Anaina Hou Community Park, Buy Local Culinary Experience
- Arts Kaua‘i, Kaua‘i Songwriters Music Festival
- Equine Therapy Inc., Healing Horses Kaua‘i Lesson Series, Camps, Special Events, Trainings, and Public Relations
- Friends of King Kaumuali‘i, He Inoa No Kaumuali‘i & Moʻokūʻauhau O Ka Lāhui
- Garden Island Arts Council, E Kanikapila Kākou 2022
- Hanapēpē Economic Alliance, 2022 Kaua‘i Chocolate & Coffee Festival
- Historic Waimea Theater & Cultural Arts Center, 2022 Waimea Town Celebration: Heritage of Aloha
- Hui o Laka, Kōke‘e Plum Orchard Project
- Kaua‘i Museum, Kaua‘i Museum Cultural Exhibit Program
- Kaua‘i Rodeo & Roping Club, 2022 Paniolo Heritage Rodeo
- Kaua‘i Soto Zen Temple, Soto Zen Bon Festival
- Kaua‘i Veterans Council, 2022 Kaua‘i Veterans Day Parade and Fair
- Kumano I Ke Ala o Makaweli, Kulāiwi Connection
- Po‘ipū Beach Organization, Po‘ipū Food & Wine Festival
- Po‘ipū Beach Resort Association, New Year’s Eve Celebration at Po‘ipū Beach Park
- Rice Street Business Association, Battle of the Food Trucks
- The Kaua‘i Marathon, The 2022 Kaua‘i Marathon and Half Marathon
For more information about the Community Enrichment program, visit: www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs/community-enrichment/