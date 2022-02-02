





















A total of 19 community-based projects in Maui County are included community enrichment grant funding in 2022 from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. The HTA announced $2.9 million in funding to support 86 community-based projects, festivals and events through its Community Enrichment program for 2022.

Among the Maui recipients are: Hāna Arts for workshops and events in East Maui; Lōkahi Pacific for various festivals and hoʻolauleʻa events; and Hui Noʻeau for art workshops and programs. A full list of Maui County recipients are posted below:

Maui

Arts Education for Children Group, 2022 Maui Music Festival Series

Hāna Arts, Hāna Arts Presents! – A Workshops and Events Program for East Maui

Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2022 Pailolo Challenge

Hui Noʻeau, “Captivate the Artist in You” Art Workshops with Hui Noʻeau

Hui Noʻeau, “Celebrate the Visual Arts of Hawai‘i”

Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Lahaina Quest Cultural Programs

Lōkahi Pacific, Festivals of Aloha

Lōkahi Pacific, Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa

Lōkahi Pacific, Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Maui ʻUkulele Festival 2022

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Visual Arts Exhibitions 2022

Maui Classical Music Festival, Maui Classical Music Festival

Maui Makers, Talk Story, Sew & Feast

Maui Pops Orchestra, Maui Pops Orchestra 2022 Concerts

Pacific Whale Foundation, 6th Annual World Whale Film Festival (WWFF)

Valley Isle Road Runners, 50th Annual Maui Marathon

Moloka‘i

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Molokaʻi Paniolo Heritage Kamehameha Rodeo and Workshops

Youth in Motion, Molokaʻi Holokai Hoʻolauleʻa

Lāna‘i

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center, Our Living History: Lānaʻi Digital Archive

Recipients include nonprofit organizations that are supporting quality experiences created by the communities to be shared with residents and visitors. The Community Enrichment program supports an array of festivals, events and programs in the areas of agriculture, culture, culinary, nature, education, health and wellness, sports, and voluntourism.

“Our Community Enrichment program enables the Hawaii Tourism Authority to serve as the connecting point between tourism and meaningful economic diversification by reinvesting in these community-based experiences spanning various industries,” said Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, HTA’s Chief Brand Officer. “We are proud to support the efforts of our residents in their communities, as these festivals and events are an integral part of Hawaiʻi’s lifestyle and multi-cultural brand.”

The Community Enrichment program is a part of HTA’s commitment toward Mālama Kuʻu Home (caring for my beloved home) and the Community pillar of its 2025 Strategic Plan. Since 2017, HTA has invested over $3.8 million to support more than 200 community projects and events.

HTA partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Island Chapters to administer its Community Enrichment program for 2022. A request for proposals was issued on September 27, 2021 with submittals from applicants received by November 5, 2021. Proposals were reviewed thoroughly by a committee on each island comprised of representatives from the respective Island Chapter, County, and HTA.

“The Community Enrichment Program supports events and programming organized and implemented by members of our own Hawaiʻi communities,” said John Monahan, HVCB’s President and CEO. “From a hospitality standpoint, these events not only provide our visitors with authentic and meaningful experiences, but also create opportunities for the community to participate in actively shaping Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry. It is a privilege to support these local events that bring people together in celebration of our islands’ diverse culture.”

HTA 2022 Community Enrichment Awardees

Oʻahu Intertribal Council, Honolulu Intertribal Powwow. PC: HTA

Statewide

BEHawaii, Make Music Hawai‘i 2022 – Curating Multiple Music Events Statewide

Epic Sports Foundation, Moloka‘i 2 O‘ahu Paddleboard World Championships

Hawai‘i Ag and Culinary Alliance dba Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival, Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival

Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation, Localicious Hawai‘i – Connecting Visitors to Our Local Food Producers

Hawai‘i International Film Festival, 42nd Annual Hawai’i International Film Festival

Kaikeha, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu Boogie Boarding Events

1st Annual International Bodyboarding Corporation Junior Pro (O‘ahu)

4th Annual Garden Island Boogie Board Classic (Kaua‘i)

14th Annual Hubb’s Keiki Fest (O‘ahu)

Kalihi-Pālama Culture & Arts Society, Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Festival: Film

Kanu Hawai‘i, Volunteer Week Hawai‘i 2022

Kī Hōʻalu Foundation, Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festivals (HSKGF)

31st Annual HSKGF – Maui Style

40th Annual HSKGF – Waikīkī Style

25th Annual HSKGF – Kona Style

30th Annual HSKFG – Kaua‘i Style

King Kamehameha Celebration, 2022 Statewide King Kamehameha Celebrations

Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai 2022 – Annual Moloka‘i to O‘ahu Canoe Race

Purple Maiʻa Foundation, Hawaiʻi FoundHer Experience

University of Hawai‘i, Asia Pacific Dance Festival

Hawai‘i Island

Arc of Hilo, Big Island Access Project – King Kamehameha Inclusive Race Day

Big Island Resource Conservation and Development Council, Ka‘ū Coffee Festival

Hawai‘i Horse Owners, Pana‘ewa Stampede Rodeo

Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival, Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival

Hawai‘i Island Pacific & Asia Cultural Celebrations, Hawai‘i Kuauli Pacific & Asia Cultural Festival

Hawaiian International Billfish Association, 61st Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament

Kai ‘Ōpua Canoe Club, 2022 Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Races

Kona Cacao Association, Cacao Education and Culinary Exploration – Big Island Chocolate Festival 2022

Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, 51st Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival

Nā‘ālehu Theatre, Aloha Shirt Festival and Vintage Era Exhibit

North Kohala Community Resource Center, Kohala Reunion

The Ke Kai Ala Foundation, Kona Brewers Festival

The Merrie Monarch Festival, 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival Broadcast

Volcano Art Center, May: Mele & Lei Month at VAC

Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Trail Enhancement and Forest Fair

O‘ahu

AccesSurf Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Adaptive Surfing Championships

Aloha Week Hawai‘i dba Aloha Festivals, Aloha Festivals

Hawai‘i Alliance for Arts Education dba Hawai‘i Arts Alliance, ARTS on Mainstreet

Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival, 2022 Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival

Hawai‘i Forest Institute, 2022 Hawai‘i’s Woodshow, Na Lā‘au o Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i Gay Flag Football League, Gay Bowl XXII · Honolulu 2022

Hawai‘i LGBT Legacy Foundation, Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival

Hawai‘i United Okinawa Association, 40th Okinawan Festival

Honolulu Biennial Foundation dba Hawai‘i Contemporary, Hawaiʻi Triennial 2022, Pacific Century – E Hoʻomau O Moananuiākea

Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2022, presented by The Hawaiian Islands

Moanalua Gardens Foundation, 45th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

Nā‘ālehu Theatre, 15th Annual Waimānalo Kanikapila and Live From Waimānalo LiveStream

Oahu Intertribal Council, 46th Annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow

ODKF Support Inc. dba Duke’s OceanFest, 2022 Duke’s OceanFest

PA‘I Foundation, Kanaʻiaupuni – A Celebration of the Kamehameha Dynasty at Helumoa

Polynesian Cultural Center, We Are Samoa Festival

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

SJ Foundation, 18th Annual SPAM JAM

The Korean American Foundation – Hawai‘i, 2022 Korean Festival

‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i, 52nd Annual ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i

University of Hawai’i on behalf of UH West O‘ahu, Kani Kūola: Annual UH System Music Festival

Kaua‘i

Aha Hui E Kālā – Lāwa‘i International Center, Cultural Awareness Events 2022

Anaina Hou Community Park, Buy Local Culinary Experience

Arts Kaua‘i, Kaua‘i Songwriters Music Festival

Equine Therapy Inc., Healing Horses Kaua‘i Lesson Series, Camps, Special Events, Trainings, and Public Relations

Friends of King Kaumuali‘i, He Inoa No Kaumuali‘i & Moʻokūʻauhau O Ka Lāhui

Garden Island Arts Council, E Kanikapila Kākou 2022

Hanapēpē Economic Alliance, 2022 Kaua‘i Chocolate & Coffee Festival

Historic Waimea Theater & Cultural Arts Center, 2022 Waimea Town Celebration: Heritage of Aloha

Hui o Laka, Kōke‘e Plum Orchard Project

Kaua‘i Museum, Kaua‘i Museum Cultural Exhibit Program

Kaua‘i Rodeo & Roping Club, 2022 Paniolo Heritage Rodeo

Kaua‘i Soto Zen Temple, Soto Zen Bon Festival

Kaua‘i Veterans Council, 2022 Kaua‘i Veterans Day Parade and Fair

Kumano I Ke Ala o Makaweli, Kulāiwi Connection

Po‘ipū Beach Organization, Po‘ipū Food & Wine Festival

Po‘ipū Beach Resort Association, New Year’s Eve Celebration at Po‘ipū Beach Park

Rice Street Business Association, Battle of the Food Trucks

The Kaua‘i Marathon, The 2022 Kaua‘i Marathon and Half Marathon

For more information about the Community Enrichment program, visit: www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs/community-enrichment/