Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. PC: Maui Police Commission meeting screen grab (2.2.22)

The Maui Police Commission voted unanimously to recommend a $47,000 bump in pay for the Maui Police Chief. The recommendation requests an increase in pay from the current $158,851 to $205,000 (+29%) as a new base salary.

The item will be brought before the Maui Salary Commission for consideration, which is scheduled to meet again on Feb. 11, 2022.

“I am in line with the recommendations of the [Maui Police] Commission at this point, seeing the salary comparisons in communities of smaller size, and not as high a cost of living as we have here,” said Maui Police Commission Chair Frank De Rego, Jr. “We have one of the highest costs of living in the country actually, rivaling those of California.”

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said he was notified of the salary considerations before he was sworn into office, and prepared the presentation with that task in mind. The commission request is $10,000 higher than the $195,000 figure that Pelletier had suggested when he made the presentation.

“You can see that the Assistant Chiefs make more than I make, and make more than the Deputy makes,” said Chief Pelletier, calling the discrepancy “a little problematic.” One of the Assistant Chiefs earns $8,561 more than the chief according to a FY22 base salary estimate he reviewed with the Commission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He noted that the salary for the Deputy Chief is determined as a percentage of what the Chief makes.

Current Salaries – FY22 Base Salary

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chief Pelletier also noted the percentage of salaries and wages for the department increased less than a percent year over year from 2020 to 2021.

Maui Police Department – FY 2022 Council Adopted Budget

Cost of Living

Chief Pelletier explained that Hawaiʻi has the highest cost of living in the US at an index of 196.3, which means that the cost of living is 96.3% higher than the US average, according to information shared by the department. Maui County cost of living is 161.9, according to a presentation shared by the chief.

The cost of living index, it notes, is based on a US average of 100 (housing 30%, groceries 15%, transportation 10%, utilities 6%, healthcare 7%, miscellaneous expenses such as clothing, services, entertainment – 32%). Taxes are not included.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We all know that the median cost for a house now is one million [dollars]-plus. These are all things that–they really do matter, and it’s worth having that discussion,” said Chief Pelletier.