Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, as a mark of respect for the late Ezra Kanoho, a former Kauaʻi representative.

Gov. David Ige issued the order for the US and State of Hawai‘i flags to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.

Kanoho served in the legislature for 18 years. During his time there, he was a key member for the Committee on Finance; chair of the Committee on Water, Land Use, and Hawaiian Affairs; Committee on Judiciary; Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce; Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection; and a member of the Hawaiian Caucus.

Before his time in politics, Kanoho worked at the Hawaiian Telephone Company, serving in various capacities, including Island Manager and Safety Director.

He was also deeply invested in the community, serving on the Mayor’s Task Force for Substance Abuse, the Board of Directors for United Way of Kauaʻi and Alu Like, as well as serving as president of the Kauaʻi Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Kauaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kanoho was born in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi, where he attended Kamehameha Schools, as well as Kauaʻi Community College and Honolulu Community College where he earned an Associate in Science degree.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kanoho was 94 years old.