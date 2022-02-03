The lead pack of about 20 walkers can see the finish line as MEO Youth Services led a heart healthy walk around the J. Walter Cameron Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1. PC: MEO.

About 20 Maui Economic Opportunity staff and Youth Services participants took a brisk walk around the J. Walter Cameron Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to kick off American Heart Month.

Youth Services led heart healthy activities and monitoring at the nonprofit agency. There was a Guided Meditation via Zoom, blood pressure checks as well as the walk.

With February declared American Heart Month, Youth Services notes that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, contributing to more than 690,000 fatalities.

Youth Services participants were part of an afterschool prevention program that tackles issues of bullying, under-age drinking, substance abuse and suicide for youths ages 11 to 18. The program accepts youths year round.

Maui Economic Opportunity staff and Youth Services participants pose for a photo before a brisk walk around the J. Walter Cameron Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1. PC: MEO