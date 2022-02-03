Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige. (file April 20, 2021)

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino will convene a virtual COVID-19 Discussion Panel from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, on the BlueJeans video conferencing platform. To log-in, use the following short URL link: https://tinyurl.com/MauiCountyCOVIDPanel

Maui County Managing Director Sandy Baz will moderate the panel, which will now include University of Hawai’i Maui College professor Dr. Sally Irwin. Dr. Irwin is also adjunct professor in the Cell and Molecular Biology Department of the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Also joining Mayor Victorino on the panel will be Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Dr. Michael Shea of Maui Health and Jamie Yap, interim Department of Education superintendent for the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex.

“Mahalo to all the members of the public who submitted questions for this virtual panel,” Mayor Victorino said.