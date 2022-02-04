Maui News

$80,000 grant to help Pacific Islanders on Oʻahu with healthcare

February 4, 2022, 11:51 AM HST
Pacific Islanders, who experience heart disease at twice the rate of the overall population, will be helped on Oʻahu through an $80,000 grant to the American Heart Association.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi has awarded an $80,000 grant to the American Heart Association to provide health screenings, nutrition resources and hypertension education to about 1,000 Pacific Islanders on Oʻahu through faith-based outreach.

Pacific Islanders experience heart disease at twice the rate of the overall population. Additionally, Pacific Islanders have been disproportionately impacted during the pandemic due to a lack of culturally appropriate resources and misinformation.

Funding from this grant, made during American Heart Month, will enable the American Heart Association to connect with Pacific Islanders through trusted faith-based organizations and to train community leaders to engage congregations on an ongoing basis.

Funding from the grant will help with blood pressure screenings, referrals and educational workshops. People struggling to have enough to eat will be directed to public assistance resources and up to 500 food vouchers will be available.

“Culturally responsive, community-based programs are critical to ensuring we meet underserved Pacific Islander groups where they’re at,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director for the Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group.

This grant is the latest in a series of contributions from Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi to help residents throughout the state receive vital support services that impact their overall health. In 2021, Kaiser Permanente dedicated $3.8 million through community grants and scholarships to improve health and wellness in Hawaiʻi.

