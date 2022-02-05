Maui News

25-mile West Maui Greenway proposed to connect Ukumehame to Līpoa Point

February 5, 2022, 6:41 AM HST
14 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is preparing a Master Plan for the West Maui Greenway,  a proposed 25-mile multi-use trail that will one day connect Ukumehame and Līpoa Point. 

The purpose of the Master Plan is to bring to life the vision of providing a safe and welcoming trail where people can walk, bike, roll and stroll separated from vehicle traffic.

PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

There are two opportunities to provide input on the West Maui Greenway right now: 

  1. Leave comments on specific locations in the interactive online map.
  2. Share your vision of how you want the West Maui Greenway to look and feel in a short survey. 

Both survey tools can be found on the project website at westmauigreenway.altago.site. Comments are due by Feb. 25, 2022.

The Master Plan will identify where the greenway will be located, what it could look like in different areas of West Maui, and outline future steps like permits, construction and maintenance. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For reference, it took about 20 years to build the North Shore Greenway. Once complete in September 2022, the West Maui Greenway Master Plan will help Maui County prioritize which area to work on first, and get funding to build the trail.

PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To be notified of future opportunities to submit comments on transportation-related projects on Maui, visit mauimpo.org.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (14)
Trending Now
1Maui Mayor relaxing pandemic rule on COVID-19 boosters due to dropping cases 2Drought returns to Maui County during ‘strange’ wet season 3Researchers capture first snapshot of dissolved chemicals floating among coral reefs 4Feb. 4, 2022 COVID-19 update: 10 deaths and 1,192 new infections in Hawaiʻi 5What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies? 6Hawaiʻi Island police identify victims of triple fatal vehicle collision