Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Jan. 4, 1981 – Jan. 31, 2022

Christopher K. Vierra

Christopher K. Vierra, 41, of Pāʻia, Maui passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones, under the care of Island’s Hospice. He was born on Jan. 4, 1981.

Chris is survived by his parents, Manuel and Albertnette “Alby” Vierra; brother, Manuel “Kalei” Vierra; grandmother, Nora Vierra; niece, Anuhea Andrade; nephews, Aleka and Iokepa Andrade; aunt, Jocelyn DeCoite; uncles, Albert “Albs” DeCoite, Herbert (Alberta) Vierra Jr., Vernon Vierra, Chris (Robin) Vierra, Joseph Vierra, Walter (Kahala) Vierra; cousins, Sadie DeCoite, Leah Vierra, Brandi and Ikaika Vierra, Wally Boy, Eddie and Vincent Vierra, Kauluwehi Vierra-Wilhelm, Serenity and Troy Kiaha-Vierra, Zaylia Kanekoa.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Herbert Vierra Sr., Albert and Rose DeCoite; cousin, Blaine DeCoite.

Services will be held on Feb. 26, 2022 at Christ the King Church in Kahului from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required.

July 26, 1965 – Jan. 27, 2022

Carmen Pasion Dagulo

The family of Carmen Pasion Dagulo of Kīhei, Maui is deeply saddened to announce her passing on Jan. 27, 2022 at the age of 56 years old. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 27 years, Feliben Dagulo; son Jordan Dagulo (Heather) and grandchildren Stella Jane and Mia Rose; brothers Rowie Pasion (Anamie) and Domingo Pasion (Maricon); sisters Armi Madariaga (Eddie) and Lalaine Pasion; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Carmen was born to parents Andy and Nena Pasion on July 26, 1965 in Santiago, IIocos Sur, Philippines. She was predeceased by her father Andy Pasion and her sister Elizabeth Pasion. For 26 years, Carmen enjoyed working at the Grand Wailea Resort & Spa Maui as a Food Attendant at Napua Tower. Carmen’s most precious joy in life was to spend time with family. Selfless, nurturing, generous, and wise; she touched our hearts in so many countless ways. For so many years, her steadfast love and care uplifted her family and friends. Carmen will not only be remembered for her ability to persevere and to overcome adversity, but also for her legacy of unwavering love and compassion. Carmen lives in our hearts and memories forever.

Public viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 at Ballard Family Mortuary: 6 p.m. – Public viewing; 7 to 9 p.m. – Services. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 26 at St. Anthony of Padua Church: 10:45 a.m. – Eulogy; 11 a.m. – Mass followed by a 12:30 p.m. burial at Maui Memorial Park.

All who loved Carmen are invited.

Feb. 5, 1950 – Jan. 17, 2022

Fernando Raquiza Alejandro

Fernando Raquiza Alejandro, 71, of Kihei, Maui, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Fernando was born on Feb. 5, 1950 in Honolulu, HI and received his General Education Diploma from Castle High School.

Fernando served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After Fernando retired from Maui Soda and Ice Works as a merchandiser, he worked at Costco as a stocker. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his eight dogs, grandchildren, traveling with his wife, visiting with friends and family, watching the grandkids play sports, cooking and making sure everybody eat and joking with everyone.

Fernando is predeceased by his parents, Marcelina and Alfredo; his sisters, Alice Mercy (Mateo) and Elizabeth (Eason); and his brothers, Clemente (Roldan) and Rudy (Alejandro). He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Corniel Alejandro; his 5 son’s Ken (Josie) Alejandro, Jon (Charlene) Alejandro, Jeshua Wright, Isaac (Charla) Wright, and Michael (Sherbronna) Wright; his three daughter’s Jan (Brandon) Alejandro, Naomi (Elizabeth) Wright, and Natalie (Darrell) Wright; step-children Fae (Kaulana) Casayuran, Kyle Moniz, Gwendolyn Moniz, and Nohea Brown; 27 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; eight dogs Freddie, Cody, Lani Girl, Zoe, Harley, Hudson, Dakota, and Logan; brother Virgilio (Aileen) Roldan; sister’s Mary “Dolly” Roldan and Florence (Roland) Tuliao; and many nieces and nephews.

Our ‘Ohana would like to extend a heartfelt Aloha and Mahalo to all of his caregivers, especially the CCU nurses and doctors, Liberty Dialysis staff, the VA Maui CBOC staff, Hawaiʻi Heart Associates, Dr. Ryan Smith and staff, and Dr Daniel Garcia and staff. A Memorial Service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, HI 96732 on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Visitation at 10 a.m.; Service at 11 a.m.; burial to follow at Makawao Veterans Cemetery.

Jan. 28, 1934 – Jan. 26, 2022

Theresa Eharis

May 25, 1952 – Jan. 27, 2022

Lynne Y. Horikoshi

Lynne Y. Horikoshi, 69

Lynne Y. Horikoshi of Wailuku, Maui passed away on Jan. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones, under the care of Hospice Maui.

She was born on May 25, 1952 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Lynne was retired from the County of Maui Kaunoa Senior Services Center. She enjoyed dancing hula, making floral arrangements, money leis and bouquets.

A private funeral service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary. The family requests no koden or flowers.

Lynne is survived by her husband, Roy; children, Roger (Ashley), Lyssa (Patrick); four grandsons; sister, June; brother in law, Walter (Takako); sister in law, Scarlet; three nephews and three nieces.

Dec. 22, 1939 – Feb. 1, 2022

Henry Akima

Feb. 8, 1956 – Jan. 11, 2022

Timothy Alan Begas

Timothy Alan Begas, 65, of O’okala, passed away on Jan. 11. He worked for the Hamakua Sugar Plantation from 1974 until Final Harvest in 1994. Timothy then went on to work as a landscaper for the Four Seasons- Hualalai.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Arcadia Begas; Step-Daughter and family, Carlyn Marie Sanchez, Isaiah Sanchez and Serafin Sanchez Garcia of Renton, WA; Sisters, Delma (William) Case- Waimea, Valerie (Roy) Begas- Kauai, Tammy (Calvin) Begas- Mississippi; Beloved nieces and nephew, Pua (Kalani) Case, Brenda (Saul) Case, Dina (Mike) Case, William (Susan) Case all of Waimea and Trineen (Maka) Lopes Lacaden –Kauai, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Feb. 8, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Honokaa. Celebration of life luncheon to follow service at Laupahoehoe Point Park. All outdoor Covid protocol precautions will be observed.

Feb. 3, 1946 – Jan. 25, 2022

Rodney Kee Chong

A devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend!

Rodney was born in Pu’unene, Maui, HI to the parents of Mathias & Alice Kee Chong (Deceased).

Predeceased by brothers: Robert “Bobby” Kee Chong and Allan Kee Chong. Grandparents: Eddie and Anne Kim Uncle: Masayuki Honda. Survived by: Wife: JoAnn Kee Chong of 47 years Children: Daughter: Tammie (Alii) Plunkett Sons: Rodney Kimo (Cynthia) Kee Chong and Anthony Kekoa Kee Chong. Grandchildren: Khadijah Plunkett, Avery Plunkett, Brianna Guzman-Kee Chong and Zaeden Kee Chong. Great Grandchildren: Barret Plunkett and llihia Mata-Kee Chong Sister-in-law: Mildred Kee Chong Nephews: Robert Keoki (Cyndi) Kee Chong and Mitchell Kee Chong Nieces: Alyssa Kee Chong, Daralynn Kee Chong and Deborah “Debbi” (Paul) Kee Chong Dogs: Hoku and Kepa.

Rodney lived in Haʻikū, Maui all of his life. He attended Haiku Elementary and Old Maui High School, Hamakuapoko. He played football and basketball. He worked at The Maui Hukilau Hotel Front Desk for a few years and County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department Waiehu Golf Course for over 30 years. He retired as an Irrigation Specialist. His joy was picking Opihi and man could he go, he also enjoyed fishing!

We want to send a huge Thank You to Dr. Savona, Maryann and Staff, to the Doctors and Nurses at Kaiser Permanente CCU Wailuku Tower and to the Chaplain who made him comfortable in the last days of his life.To Haiku Elementary School Principal Karen Walker and Staff as well as Hawaiian Tel Com for allowing his children to spend time with him in his last days. And to all our Family and Friends for all the love and support.

Funeral Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Public Visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Service @ 11:30 a.m.

Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Main Section @ 2 p.m.

Due to covid restrictions families and friends attending the funeral service will need to comply with all COVID mandates, masks and 6-feet distancing are required. Max attendees are 82 seated all other visitors will exit following their visitation.

Mahalo Nui Loa

June 18, 1977 – Jan. 30, 2022

May 7, 1961 – Jan. 26, 2022

Wenceslaus Emmanuel Jarnesky Jr.

Wenceslaus Emmanuel Jarnesky, Jr, 60, our Ulua King, of Pukalani was born on May 7, 1961 and passed on to catch that 20,0lb ulua in the sky on January 26, 2022.

On his spare time away from King Kekaulike High School, where he spent 23 years as a custodian, he was known Mr. Green Thumb. He would plant and garden and he planted everything from sweet potato to lettuce and cabbage. Everything that Wence planted was cared for and grew to not only enormous size but full of flavor as well. He had an amazing ability to fix anything with a motor, from weed eaters, lawn mowers, chainsaws, to cars. He also had an amazing ability to lure large fish from the ocean. He studied the wind, ocean current, and moon conditions and was able to tell you what type of fish there would be and where. He loved to take his hand made kite and pole and set it out to the North Shore, to try and catch his elusive 200Ib ulua. He was very kind and always willing to help anybody in any way he could.

He is survived by his companion Tina Corniel of 29 years, his daughter Ocean (Lopaka) Kapoi, grandchildren, Arie-anna, Dane, Keaka, Rea-anna. He is also survived by his mom Janet Fernandez, his brother Joey (Chelsea) Fernandez, nieces, Shae-la (Dominic), Lilly Ann and Esmee Ann, and nephews Joey, Jr, Colby and Azriel. Wence will be missed most by his little four­ legged Princess, who laid by his side until his very last breath.

He is predeceased by his father Wenceslaus Jarnesky, Sr; brothers, Cyrus Jarnesky and Aaron Jarnesky and his furry companion Peewee.

He carried the title of Boyfriend, Dad, Son, Brother, Nephew, Cousin, and Awesome Friend.

.-.,.- .

Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary, Wailuku. Public visitation will begin at 9 a.m.; service will be at 11 a.m. and final visitations will continue to 12:30 p.m. Burial at Valley Isle Memorial in Haʻikū to follow at 2 p.m.

For all those that donated towards his kidney transplant, the family sends their biggest Aloha and Mahalo for all your support. We a.re heartbroken that he didn’t make it to receive a new kidney, however the donations you have made helped to pay for his funeral expenses.

To the family and friends attending funeral services Masks are required in the Mortuary and must maintain 6 feet distancing. Max capacity seating is 82.

Dec. 18, 1955 – Jan. 20, 2022

Mathew D. Evans, 66 of Kahului, Maui passed away on Jan. 20, 2022. He was born on Dec. 18, 1955, in Hāna, Maui. Visitation over urn will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m.; private burial at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery will be held.

Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required. Mathew was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Olivia Evans, Sr. He is survived by his siblings, Eugene Evans, Jr., Shamus (Margo) Evans, Jennie (Ben) Guerrero; hanai sister, Esther Baldovi; and nieces and nephews, Ian, Adrienne, Sheena, James, Aaron, Michelle, Alika and Tiana. The family sends a special thank you to the Dialysis Center and Hale Makua Wailuku.