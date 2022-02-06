Maui News

Missing Maui man: his vehicle and dog were found unattended at Nākālele Point

February 6, 2022, 8:04 AM HST
Joseph Wyatt, 37. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of 37-year-old Joseph Wyatt.

Wyatt and his dog were reported missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, by his girlfriend after failing to return home from a short camping trip.  Police located his vehicle at Nākālele Point unattended.

Wyatt’s dog was found in good health on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, by nearby residents in the vicinity of his vehicle and turned over to police on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Wyatt was last seen at his Honokōwai residence on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Wyatt is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt, and brown Olukai slippers.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-004063.

Nākālele point. File photo by Wendy Osher.

