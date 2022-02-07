

















Grammy-nominated Henry Kapono will host and perform during a four-concert series called the Hawaiʻi Legends Edition of Artist 2 Artist at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Hawaiian Native Kapono will perform with other Hawaiian music legends at the open-air Yokouchi Pavilion.

The series kicks off Feb. 25 with Keola Beamer and featuring his wife Moanalani Beamer. That event will be followed by Jerry Santos on March 19, The Mākaha Sons on April 29 and Ledward Kaapana on May 27.

All shows are at 7:30 p.m. and cost $45, $55 and $75 plus fees. For MACC members, tickets go on sale, online only, on Feb. 8. Tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 11. There is a 20% discount for MACC members and a 10% discount for the general public for purchases of the 4-performance series. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at

mauiarts.org/membership.

“The size and configuration of our Artist 2 Artist series is perfect to be staged in the open-air Yokouchi Pavilion,” MACC President & CEO Art Vento said. “The dramatic pavilion glass roof provides protection from the elements while still maintaining an al fresco environment.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Artist 2 Artist concert series turns back the clock to a much simpler time in the islands as part of the ‘Hawaiian Renaissance,’ the seminal movement in Hawai‛i’s cultural history that brought language, music, hula, art and all aspects of Hawaiian culture back to their central place in the life of the Islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At each performance, Kapono welcomes his special guests, who talk-story about their careers, providing the audience insight into their spirit and aspirations. The conversation is followed by a live jam session.

Kapono rose to immense popularity while in the duo Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K), with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i.

Kapono is a multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Feb. 25, Keola Beamer:

Beamerʻs 1978 Honolulu City Lights is the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. His contributions to slack key guitar during the 1970s began to spark public interest in kī-hō‘alu,

launching a statewide revival of the tradition.

Beamerʻs well of talent springs from five generations of Hawaiʻi’s most illustrious and beloved musical families. Keola’s mother was a revered Hawaiian cultural treasure, Aunty Nona Beamer. His great-grandmother was one of Hawaiʻi’s most illustrious composers, Helen Desha Beamer. The Beamers trace their roots to royal families of the 14th century and have been cultural practitioners through generations.

Today, this multi-award-winning artist, is one of Hawai‛i’s premier singer-songwriters, arrangers, composers and

masters of the Hawaiian slack key guitar. He will be joined by his wife, Moanalani.

March 19, Jerry Santos:

He began his legacy in 1973 with the Hawaiian musical group Olomana and has maintained an influential

presence on the Hawaiʻs music scene. The Oʻahu native established himself early as one of Hawaiʻi’s most prolific songwriters.

Santos has performed worldwide. He has received numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, including the prestigious Moe Keale “Aloha Is” award for his charitable work. He is a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts and was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.



April 29, The Mākaha Sons:

Considered to be one of the state’s premier Hawaiian musical groups, The Mākaha Sons are the recipient of multiple

Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, and were inducted into the Hawaiian Music

Hall of Fame.

For more than 40 years, The Mākaha Sons continue to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music in Hawai‘i and

worldwide. Their incomparable vocal arrangements and delightful stage presence are filled with comical antics that

have won the hearts of thousands of fans worldwide. Their distinct sound, which is full and rich, blends harmonies

that only they can create.

Their legacy continues with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals, 12-string guitar Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar. This talented trio creates the magic of an iconic sound, including a syrupy, boldness of harmonies, melodic intricacies of tones and

breathtakingly memorable songs.

May 27, Ledward “Led” Kaapana:

Like so many Hawaiians, Kaapana grew up in a musical family, with his mother, Mama Tina Kaapana, and his uncle Fred Punahoa, among his chief teachers. As a teenager, he started with the trio, Hui Ohana, now

legendary among Hawaiian musicians, and later formed the trio Ikona, leading to multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano

Awards.

His mastery of stringed instruments, particularly slack key guitar, and his extraordinary baritone and falsetto voices, have made him a musical legend, with four Grammy nominations. He has worked with Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins and many other Nashville notables.

In Hawaiʻi, he has shared his talents on recordings with most of Hawaii’s top talents, including Aunty Genoa Keawe, Barney Isaacs, The Hoopii Brothers, Melveen Leed, the Pahinui Brothers and Amy

Hanaialii .

He has been thrilling audiences for more than 40 years. With his easy-going style and kolohe (rascal) charm, he has built a loyal corps of “Led Heads” from Brussels, Belgium, to his birthplace on the Big Island. He has multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

COVID POLICY: All ticket holders are required to show proof of full vaccination, with a booster recommended for

those eligible. (Eligibility is at least 5 months after the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least 2 months after

the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). OR patrons must show proof of a negative Antigen or PCR COVID-19 test (no at-

home test results will be accepted) within 72 hours prior to the start of the event. All must show a valid photo ID.

Printed or digital documentation acceptable to show for admittance. Masks required at all times except when

actively eating and drinking. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available HERE on the MACC

website and will be updated accordingly.