Habitat for Humanity Maui announced today that Sherri K. Dodson will be stepping down as Executive Director at the end of 2022, and has accepted a new role to continue with its Homeownership Education and Counseling program. Dodson has led Habitat Maui for nearly 20 years, becoming its first Executive Director back in 2003.

Sherri Dodson. PC: courtesy

“Sherri has been the anchor of our staff leadership and organizational initiatives,” said Joanne Stevenson, Habitat Maui’s Board Chairman. “The board of directors fully respects Sherri’s decision and feel fortunate that she is staying with the organization in her new role.”

Under Dodson’s leadership, the organization has helped over 200 families work towards and maintain homeownership, in addition to providing vital repairs for substandard housing to hundreds of local families.

“I am ready to hand off the baton but will always love and work towards the mission of bringing strength and stability to families through shelter,” said Dodson.

Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors is currently seeking candidates for a new Executive Director. The job description and other relevant info can be found on the Habitat for Humanity Maui website. All interested individuals may send a resume to [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Habitat Maui serves low-income communities on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi by building new housing and renovating homes in substandard condition. At the beginning of last year, the organization celebrated the completion of 10 new single-family homes in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision in Lahaina.