Maui News

Sherri Dodson to step down as Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity Maui

February 7, 2022, 10:37 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced today that Sherri K. Dodson will be stepping down as Executive Director at the end of 2022, and has accepted a new role to continue with its Homeownership Education and Counseling program. Dodson has led Habitat Maui for nearly 20 years, becoming its first Executive Director back in 2003.

Sherri Dodson. PC: courtesy

“Sherri has been the anchor of our staff leadership and organizational initiatives,” said Joanne Stevenson, Habitat Maui’s Board Chairman. “The board of directors fully respects Sherri’s decision and feel fortunate that she is staying with the organization in her new role.”

Under Dodson’s leadership, the organization has helped over 200 families work towards and maintain homeownership, in addition to providing vital repairs for substandard housing to hundreds of local families.

“I am ready to hand off the baton but will always love and work towards the mission of bringing strength and stability to families through shelter,” said Dodson.

Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors is currently seeking candidates for a new Executive Director. The job description and other relevant info can be found on the Habitat for Humanity Maui website. All interested individuals may send a resume to [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Habitat Maui serves low-income communities on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi by building new housing and renovating homes in substandard condition. At the beginning of last year, the organization celebrated the completion of 10 new single-family homes in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision in Lahaina.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Maui man: his vehicle and dog were found unattended at Nākālele Point 211-time World Champion Kelly Slater Wins Billabong Pro Pipeline 3Council mulls report outlining ways to manage tourism on Maui 4Feb. 6, 2022 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths and 916 new infections in Hawaiʻi 5Turo and rental car companies compete on prices and policy 6Researchers capture first snapshot of dissolved chemicals floating among coral reefs