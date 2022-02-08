The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. PC: (1.1.22) Wendy Osher

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting its first virtual career mixer for sales and marketing positions on Maui on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. HST to fill immediate openings at Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort, The Westin Nanea Ocean Resort Villas, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Lahaina VSC, and Sheraton Maui.

Available positions include sales executives, in-house coordinator marketing, guest relations coordinator, marketing package specialist, vacation planner, marketing coordinators, sales front desk specialist and marketing and sales drivers.

Associates receive hotel and resort discounts, immediate eligibility for 401K with discretionary company match up to 6%, uncapped earning potential (to include wages and monthly incentives, annual bonuses, or contests), eligibility for benefits, including medical (after 30 days of employment), paid training, a positive work environment and growth and development opportunities.

To RSVP, contact Kristal McLaren via email at [email protected], or call or text 808-865-2065.

Applications are also available online.