Humpback whale spotted two miles west of Kīhei, Maui. Photo Credit: Ellen Raimo

The 16th annual Whale Tales program on Maui will take place February through April, featuring international scientists, photographers and conservationists providing immersive virtual and in-person learning.

Whale Tales is presented by Whale Trust, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary as a Maui-based research and education organization dedicated to studying humpback whale behavior and communication.

This year’s event is dedicated to celebrating two decades of discovery and exploration, and the committed community devoted to understanding and protecting whales and the ocean planet we share.

The schedule:

Feb. 18- 21: Benefit whale watches and small community events

March 26-27: Virtual streaming event featuring more than 30 speakers from around the globe.

April 23: Virtual closing panel on Earth Day Weekend.

The in-person programs:

Whale watches: Join local experts on the water in Maui to observe humpback whales during peak whale season. Tickets are limited and available now at whaletales.org/whale-watches.

Breaches & Brews: Koholā Brewery in Lahaina will host an event on Feb. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. for people to learn more about local whale research efforts. Tickets are not needed.

Photographers special event: National Geographic Photographer and Whale Trust co-founder Flip Nicklin and research photographer Ralph Pace will share a photographic story about humpback and marine research on Feb. 20 at Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate in Lahaina. A limited number of tickets are available at $95 at whaletales.org. Guests will receive curated chocolate and a cheese tasting. Tickets are $95 per person, with very limited availability.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the virtual events, registration is required. Early-bird registration is available until March 12 at $60 per person.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registered attendees will have access to the online presentations, an on-demand video learning library, interactive educational experiences, keiki video lessons and learning resources, a marine education expo and a silent auction to support local whale research efforts. Access also is available to the online event and content archive for 30 plus days after the event and to the Whale Tales closing presentation and Panel Earth Day weekend.

Discounted registration is available for students, educators and kama ‘āina. Visit

WhaleTales.org to register.

The 16th Annual Whale Tales program is presented in partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and made possible by many generous sponsors and supporters. This year’s presenting and premier sponsors are Makana Aloha Foundation, George and Marie Weis, and Lindblad Expeditions/National Geographic.