PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a permit to allow Makawao Cemetery to more than double in size to help meet future burial demand.

The commission voted 8-0, with one absent and excused, to approve the state Land Use Commission special permit sought by Makawao Cemetery Association, which oversees the cemetery at 3363 Baldwin Ave.

“I know it’s very needed,” commissioner Kellie Pali said before the vote. “I think it’s already an established area. It will be a great fill for a need in the community.”

The association is proposing to expand the existing 2.83-acre cemetery by adding another 4.6 acres for a total of nearly 7.5 acres. County documents said the expansion would not affect surrounding property.

At the northern edge of Makawao town, Makawao Cemetery, which was dedicated in 1861 and remains open to anyone who buys a plot, sits adjacent to the Maui Veterans Cemetery, which is for veterans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The sites provide burial locations as well as visual open space, county documents said, adding that “the proposed expansion will be consistent with the current open grass areas for much-needed future burial plots.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The state LUC special permit will be valid until Feb. 28, 2072, and subject to extension by the Planning director on a timely request for extension filed within 90 days of the expiration.