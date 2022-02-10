PC: Learning Endeavors at Hāna, Maui.

Learning Endeavors is offering Hawaiʻi high school clubs the opportunity to receive $200 in funding, a resource kit, and ongoing support for a unique coastal stewardship project.

The Champions of Coastal Resilience Call to Action Program is a part of an initiative focused on developing climate stewards that care for coastal communities.

Science, STEM, Media, and/or Environmental Science oriented clubs are encouraged to have a lead student apply online. The deadline for clubs to apply is Feb. 15, 2022.

If selected, each club will design a stewardship project along their coast, possibly at a wetland, beach, dune, or other coastal area.

Learning Endeavors will provide a CCR Resource Kit and three virtual CCR Call to Action support sessions in which clubs can share with peers across the islands and receive more resources and support.

Each club receives $200 to support their project. They must produce a 2-5 minute Call to Action Film that will be due by May 10, 2022 and showcased on May 15, 2022 from 5 to 6 p.m. at a CCR Call to Action Virtual Film Festival open to the public, with awards presented to the top winners.

Ideal club candidates for the CCR Call to Action Program will have a passion for climate change action, video production and/or community action.

Interested individuals or groups may apply at the Learning Endeavors website, learningendeavors.org/events or contact Learning Endeavors at [email protected] or 808-793-3322 for more information.

PC: Learning Endeavors

Funding for this program is provided by the NOAA Bay Watershed Education Training Program, which supports meaningful watershed educational experiences.

Learning Endeavors is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire the next generation of leaders in Hawaiʻi by developing and facilitating innovative education programs.

The organization established a statewide initiative called Champions of Coastal Resilience, a program designed to equip educators and youth with resources and a unique approach to learning about coastal ecology, climate science, and coastal resilience strategies in Hawaiʻi.