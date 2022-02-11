Maui News

Maui Police Department’s 2022 CSI Camp seeks applicants

February 11, 2022, 11:09 AM HST
Maui Police Department 2021 CSI Camp. PC: file Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming 2022 CSI Camp – a Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors. 

The CSI Camp 2022 is scheduled for June 20-24, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This Camp is limited to 10 students and is offered at no cost to participants.

Topics include crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence collection, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, drug analysis, court testimony, and pathology/autopsy. 

Interested students should submit the application, available on the County of Maui’s website, on the Police Department page. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on April 22, 2022.

For more information, email [email protected]

