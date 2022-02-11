Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2022

February 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 01:23 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:48 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The west northwest swell that peaked Wednesday has flattened out through the day. It is still undergoing a very slow decline, so this swell will remain slightly elevated through tonight before fading out over the weekend. The next moderate size west northwest swell will arrive and fill in next Tuesday. This swell will peak Tuesday and Wednesday and may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels. A reinforcing west northwest swell will build in around next Friday. Small, mainly background south swell energy will move through during the next few days. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday that will bump up south facing shore surf another foot or two. East facing shore wind wave chop will remain small in response to more gentle trades but then increase to around seasonal averages late Saturday into Monday as a result of strengthened trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
  
  
