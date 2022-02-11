Maui News

Need a scholarship? Kaiser Permanente offering $100,000 to Hawaiʻi seniors pursuing healthcare career

February 11, 2022, 11:31 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a healthcare career can apply for a $2,500 grant from Kaiser Permanente’s Health Equity Scholarship program. Photo Courtesy: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente’s Health Equity Scholarship Program is offering scholarships to 2022 graduating Hawaiʻi high school seniors who are pursuing a career in the healthcare field.

The deadline to apply for a $2,500 scholarship is March 1. Scholarship recipients will be announced in June, with awards distributed in the fall of 2022.

Up to $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll in an accredited, public or not-for-profit, four-year university or community college for the 2022–2023 academic school year.

Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 weighted scale and demonstrate an interest in pursuing a clinical (physician, pharmacist, practitioner, nurse) or non-clinical (accounting, business administration, finance, human resources, marketing, operations, public policy) career in the health care industry.

Preference will be given to students with demonstrated financial need and/or are from underrepresented communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the 2021–2022 school year, scholarships were awarded to 20 students from across Hawaiʻi. They are attending the University of Hawaiʻi and community college campuses across the state, Chaminade University, Princeton University and other mainland schools. Eighty percent of past recipients are Native Hawaiian students, and 75% of recipients are the first generation in their family to go to college.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to a 2021 Nursing Education study, three of Hawaiʻi’s five counties – Kauaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi – are among the top 15 counties in the nation with the highest primary health care worker shortages. Opportunities that encourage students to pursue careers in health care will help remove barriers that may otherwise discourage students from clinical professions.

To learn more about Kaiser Permanente’s Health Equity Scholarship Program and to apply, visit kp-health-equity-scholars.hsfts.net.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui police recover $122K worth of drugs, a firearm, and $13K in cash in Lahaina 2Lahaina theft investigation and subsequent Honoapiʻilani crash ends with truck in ocean 3Plan to set standards for Maui encampment removals debated in committee 4What’s happening at the 16th annual Whale Tales event on Maui? 5Missing Oʻahu man last seen at Maui’s Kahului Airport on Feb. 4, 2022 6Final EA published for Honokōwai Master Plan