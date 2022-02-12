Screenshot of sheriff training video from Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety is looking for qualified, hard-working men and women to join the State Sheriff Division.

Recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development website and closes Monday, Feb. 28. PSD is seeking applicants willing to serve on every island.

“We are looking to fill multiple positions across the state,” said State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku. “Most people think the Sheriffs are only on Oʻahu, but the Sheriff Division is a statewide law enforcement agency with a proud, 176-year legacy of providing law enforcement services to the Kingdom, Territory, and later, the State of Hawaiʻi. Our recruitment goal is to find professional, hard-working folks who want to build a lasting career as part of our Sheriff Division ohana.”

To qualify, the applicant must be a high school graduate; have the ability to read and comprehend complex written material; write a clear, factual report; and have at least two years of work experience which demonstrates these abilities, among other things.

After the initial recruitment, chosen applicants will be tested on physical fitness and must complete a written test to gauge their reading, writing and comprehension skills. They will also take a pre-employment law enforcement assessment. After successful completion of the physical ability test, written test and the pre-employment assessment, the applicant may be scheduled for an interview with the department.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals who pass the testing and are selected from the recruitment will participate in a 6-month Law Enforcement Recruit Class, which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Application information to become a Deputy Sheriff is available here.