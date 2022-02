Maui police responded to eight burglaries, 17 vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 33% from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 113% from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 14% from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Kīhei:

Friday, Feb. 4, 7:53 a.m.: 2385 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kamaʻole Beach Royale. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, Feb. 4, 8:49 a.m.: 2511 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kai Nani Village. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Monday, Jan. 31, 7:31 p.m.: 1-100 Nalu Place, Pāʻia. Residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 9:38 a.m.: 508 Pili Loko St., Pāʻia. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, Jan. 31, 8:08 a.m.: 49 Niolopua Lane, Wailuku. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 3:59 a.m.: 270 Waiehu Beach Road, Wailuku at Super Stop Waiehu.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8:48 a.m.: 1540 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Hale Makua Wailuku.

Friday, Feb. 4, 7:31 a.m.: 211 Kanaloa Ave., Wailuku at War Memorial Baseball Field.

17 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 12:31 p.m.: 700 block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. White 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

Kahului:

Thursday, Jan. 27, 6:26 p.m.: 1090 Hoʻokele, Kahului at Safeway. White 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

Friday, Jan. 28, 11:49 a.m.: 100 block of ʻAnamuli St., Kahului. Blue 2006 Dodge RAM 2500.

Friday, Jan. 28, 1:07 p.m.: Hukilike St. / Lalo St., Kahului. White 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

Kapalua:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2:08 p.m.: 13200 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Slaughterhouse Beach. White 2005 Ford F150XLT.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2:08 p.m.: 13200 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Slaughterhouse Beach. Grey 2019 Dodge Caravan.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2:10 p.m.: 13200 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Slaughterhouse Beach. Black 2020 Mercedez-Benz GLB Class.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2:31 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. White 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

Kīhei:

Monday, Jan. 24, 10:26 a.m.: S Kīhei Rd. / Uwapo Rd., Kīhei. Red 1989 Jeep Wrangler.

Monday, Jan. 24, 5:25 p.m.: 277 Piʻikea Ave., Kīhei at Safeway. Grey 2019 Kia Sedona.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 4:03 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Lahaina at Nākālele Point. White 2020 Chrysler Pacifica.

Pāʻia:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11:58 a.m.: 100 block of Kūʻau Beach Place, Pāʻia. Yellow 2019 Jeep Wrangler.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 11:32 a.m.: Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Pāʻia Municipal Parking Lot. White 1997 Dodge Ram 1500.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Jan. 23, 7:16 a.m.: Kahawai St. / North Market St., Wailuku. White 2016 Ford F250.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 8:12 a.m.: 400 block of Kanaloa Ave., Wailuku. Grey 2004 Mercedes-Benz ML350.

Monday, Jan. 24, 5:59 p.m.: 200 block of Lepoko Place, Wailuku. Color Unknown 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Friday, Jan. 28, 3:24 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Wailuku at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Black 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Sunday, Jan. 23, 8:09 p.m.: 90 Kane St., Kahului at Foodland. White 2019 Ford F150XLT.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 10:42 a.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Black 2014 BMW X3.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Jan. 23, 10:31 a.m.: 2500 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. White 2021 YN Ice Bear.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1:08 p.m.: 900 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Red 2021 YN Moped.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 1:58 p.m.: 100 block of North Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Green 1993 Jeep Wrangler.

Makawao:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7:23 a.m.: 1-100 Olinda Road, Makawao. White 1999 Toyota Tacoma.

Waiheʻe:

Monday, Jan. 24, 3:35 p.m.: 10800 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Black 2016 Chevrolet Tracker.

Wailuku: