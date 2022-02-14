Maui Food and Dining

Seascape’s Chef Henry Tariga. PC: courtesy Seascape

Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant announced a new promotion to encourage sustainable dining for the community and a way to support marine conservation.

The restaurant in Māʻalaea, is inviting kamaʻāina to connect over locally sourced ingredients and a delicious three-course prix fixe menu, all for the price of $25 per person. For each lunch purchased, Seascape will donate $1 to the MOC Marine Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of Hawaiian green sea turtles and coral restoration. 

The lunch starts with an Island Greens Salad with Upcountry vegetables, followed by Liʻi Liʻi Hanapaʻa, the morning’s freshly caught fish paired with Chef Henry’s seasonal accompaniments. The meal finishes with Maui ‘Ulu Pie, a dessert featuring locally grown breadfruit, macadamia nuts, coconut, and local honey.

Seascape’s Biz Lunch. PC: courtesy Seascape

The Maui Business Lunch menu is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and guests must present a valid Hawaiʻi ID upon check-in at the host stand to redeem the offer. State tax (4.167%) and gratuity are additional, and menu substitutions are not permitted.

In addition, all Hawaiʻi residents dining at Seascape can enter to win a free Maui Business Lunch for two by leaving a business card at the hostess stand. Seascape will select its winners in a random drawing on the first Monday of each month. 

For more information, visit www.mauioceancenter.com/dine/ or call 808-270-7068. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The first venue on Maui to be platinum-certified by the Surfrider Foundation, Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant supports a sustainable future for Maui’s community by sourcing the freshest ingredients throughout the islands.

Executive chef Henry Tariga serves up dishes crafted from seasonal Hawaiʻi grown produce, grass-fed protein from island ranches, and locally caught fish.

Seascape is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seascape Māʻalaea Bay. PC: courtesy Seascape
