On March 4 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Anthony Hudson will perform “Looking for Tiger Lily,” using song, dance, drag and video to put a queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. Photo by Gia Goodrich

Multidisciplinary artist and writer Anthony Hudson is coming to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in March to perform “Looking for Tiger Lily,” using song, dance, drag and video to put a queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling.

Hudson, based in Portland, OR, is a member of Oregon’s Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. He describes his solo performance this way: “It’s a cabaret. It’s a play. It’s a remixed version of storytelling. And, it’s a slide show.”

The performance is in the McCoy Studio Theater on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 plus fees and go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and online only at MauiArts.org. MACC members receive a 10% discount.

In this production, Hudson asks what it means for a queer half-white, half-Native American to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they recount growing up watching the 1960 television production of Peter Pan. This presentation featured Sondra Lee’s blonde, blue-eyed ‘Indian Princess’ Tiger Lily, and Anthony (and Carla) draw from a songbook in their performance stretching across Disney’s Pocahontas to Cher’s Half-Breed.

Not just autobiography, “Looking For Tiger Lily” is a coming-of-age story that’s more than cowboys versus Indians. The production includes piano and arrangement by Maria Choban and animation by Daniel Quasar. The program includes mature content and language.

“Looking For Tiger Lily” was originally funded in part by the Regional Arts & Culture Council and developed in partnership with the 2016 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance.

Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by email at [email protected] or by dialing 808-242-SHOW.

COVID-19 related policies for this show: All ticket holders are required to show proof of full vaccination, with a booster recommended for those eligible. Eligibility is at least five months after the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All must show a valid photo ID. Printed or digital documentation acceptable to show for admittance. Masks are required at all times except when actively eating and drinking.

Policies will be adjusted accordingly as state and county mandates evolve. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available on the MACC website.