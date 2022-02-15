Maui News
Maui Veterans Highway OPEN
Road closure: Maui Veterans Highway, southbound
Update/Road OPEN: Maui Veterans Highway, southbound
Maui Veterans Highway OPEN
Update: (6:16 a.m. 2.15.22)
Maui Veterans Highway is now OPEN. It was closed earlier this morning in the southbound direction.
Road closure: Maui Veterans Highway, southbound
Posted: (5:25 a.m. 2.15.22)
Maui Veterans Highway is closed at Hansen Road in the southbound direction headed toward Kīhei. The northbound lane is currently open as of 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
