Maui News

50 female entrepreneurs gather for 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration

February 16, 2022, 10:56 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration took place at the home of Leona Rocha Wilson, with 50 female entrepreneurs and five business owner hopefuls gathering to network and celebrate. Photo Courtesy: Maui Womanspiration

Fifty female entrepreneurs gathered recently for the 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration, a networking event held at the home of retired business owner Leona Rocha Wilson in Wailuku Heights.

The gowns and gala-themed event was hosted by Maui natives Kim Yonamine from Exclusive Island Weddings and Leslie Garo from Mālama Yo Mama.

During a nominee process, five women were chosen to attend the event from a pool of 29 candidates hoping to start a business. They were provided with tools and resources to make their dream business a reality.

The Womanspiration event raised $2,700 for scholarships for cancer survivors to Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats.

For more information about Maui Womanspiration, email [email protected].

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Road OPEN: Maui Veterans Highway, southbound 2New Raw Elements dispensers installed on Maui ahead of non-mineral sunscreen ban 3WATCH: Attorney Shannon Sheldon shares her thoughts about Hawaiʻi’s housing crisis and outmigration of residents to the mainland 4Entangled mother humpback freed off Maui, improving survival chances for her and calf 5Red-light enforcement cameras could be coming to Maui 6Slow down! Whales are in town: New boat speed recommendations around humpbacks