50 female entrepreneurs gather for 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration
Fifty female entrepreneurs gathered recently for the 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration, a networking event held at the home of retired business owner Leona Rocha Wilson in Wailuku Heights.
The gowns and gala-themed event was hosted by Maui natives Kim Yonamine from Exclusive Island Weddings and Leslie Garo from Mālama Yo Mama.
During a nominee process, five women were chosen to attend the event from a pool of 29 candidates hoping to start a business. They were provided with tools and resources to make their dream business a reality.
The Womanspiration event raised $2,700 for scholarships for cancer survivors to Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats.
For more information about Maui Womanspiration, email [email protected].