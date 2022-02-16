The 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration took place at the home of Leona Rocha Wilson, with 50 female entrepreneurs and five business owner hopefuls gathering to network and celebrate. Photo Courtesy: Maui Womanspiration

Fifty female entrepreneurs gathered recently for the 2nd annual Maui Womanspiration, a networking event held at the home of retired business owner Leona Rocha Wilson in Wailuku Heights.

The gowns and gala-themed event was hosted by Maui natives Kim Yonamine from Exclusive Island Weddings and Leslie Garo from Mālama Yo Mama.

During a nominee process, five women were chosen to attend the event from a pool of 29 candidates hoping to start a business. They were provided with tools and resources to make their dream business a reality.

The Womanspiration event raised $2,700 for scholarships for cancer survivors to Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats.

For more information about Maui Womanspiration, email [email protected].