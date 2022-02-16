Kahekili Highway slope repair at Mile 15. Job # 22-14. PC: Google Maps.

Topographic survey work and drilling of soil test borings for the Kahekili Highway slope repair project is now scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 9, 2022, in Kahakuloa.

The Department of Public Works, Engineering Division reports that work that was scheduled at an earlier date, was delayed because of necessary equipment repairs.

The project is on the south side of Waihali Gulch. Road closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Department officials say the closures are necessary to maintain the safety of the crews as they work in the area. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Local residents will be permitted access at times during the closure.