A 57-year-old woman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa suffered life-threatening injuries when she lost control of the bicycle she was operating and collided head-on into a vehicle on Makawao Avenue.

The incident was reported at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 about 0.3 miles North of Keʻe Road in Makawao.

A preliminary police investigation reveals the bicyclist was traveling Haʻikū bound on Makawao Avenue when she lost control and crossed into the opposing lane, colliding head-on with a Green 1995 Jeep Wrangler heading Makawao bound.

As a result of the collision, the bicyclist was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room. The Jeep operator did not sustain any injuries as a result of this collision.

Police say the bicyclist was wearing a helmet and the Jeep operator was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Neither speed nor the involvement of alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash.

This accident is classified by police as a “near-fatal” collision. Maui police have reported five fatalities on Maui County roads this year compared to one at the same time last year.