Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. PC: file by Wendy Osher

The Department of Water Supply has reopened its bill payment window on the fifth floor of the Kalana O Maui Building, effective today.

The temporary closure was implemented “out of an abundance of caution” last month to limit community spread of COVID-19 and the contagious omicron variant. With COVID-19 cases declining, the department has resumed window payment service.

Customers are still highly encouraged to use other methods of payment by phone at 855-385-4836 or online. For online payments, go to the Department of Water Supply website, then, scroll to the bottom of the page.

In addition, a drop box for payments is available in the front of the Kalana O Maui Building at 200 South High St. in Wailuku. Payments can also be made at the County of Maui Service Center at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului; or at the Department of Water Supply Hāna and Lahaina baseyards.

The department’s Accounting/Fiscal Services Division can be reached at 808-270-7781. For more information, call customer service at 808-270-7730.