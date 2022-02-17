Maui News
Maui Brown Water Advisory from South Kīhei to Mākena
A brown water advisory is in effect for Maui waters from South Kīhei to Mākena.
The Department of Health – Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.
The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff, “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.
