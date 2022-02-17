Maui Health team members from Human Resources and Surgical Services host a table at a recent internal job fair. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health hosts its first career fair of 2022 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului.

The “hiring blitz” event is focused on sharing available career opportunities, and getting to know potential applicants on the spot, with managers from various departments available on site for questions and to help with the application process.

“Sometimes an online job listing misses the opportunity to really engage or excite someone, or the application process is too daunting,” said Maui Health Human Resources Director Tara Cole. “Our goal for this in-person recruitment event is to have the time and space to really talk to interested individuals, get to know them, and share more not only about all our available positions but about Maui Health as an organization and employer in general.”

Career opportunities at Maui Health range from entry-level through director-level leadership and include both clinical and non-clinical roles in accounting, patient access, patient financial services, and health information management.

“The field of health care as a career is stable and offers so many opportunities for growth and advancement,” she said. “And with Maui Health’s tuition reimbursement benefit, we encourage our employees to continue their education while working. We have team members who started in an entry-level position, continued to work and attend school, and are now in management. Stop by, bring a resume if you have one, and just talk story with us.”

The event will be located fronting Center Stage (near fishpond) and will include an enter-to-win drawing for a $150 shopping spree and small gift items while supplies last. Attendees are asked to wear a mask while participating in the event and maintain safe physical distancing around others.

For more information, visit mauihealth.org/events or call Maui Health Recruiter Shaynna Pasalo at 808-243-3056.