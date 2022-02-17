Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 10-14 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 02:21 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 08:28 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large west-northwest swell will likely generate elevated surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. This swell will gradually lower from Thursday through early Friday. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with resulting surf peaking below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along north and west facing shores on Saturday. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Saturday night into early next week. An out of season south swell will keep surf along south facing shores well above our typical wintertime flat conditions. This south swell will eventually lower from Thursday night through Friday, with surf returning to more typical background conditions along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest surf along east facing shores into this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.