Water main repair work in Olinda
The Department of Water Supply will repair a main waterline repair in Olinda that will result in the closure of a portion of Olinda Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Feb. 17, 2022.
Both lanes of the road from 1736 to 1770 Olinda Road will be closed for the water main repair work. Motorists are advised to use Piʻiholo Road during the repairs.
Water service in the area will be disrupted and affect 34 homes.
The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
