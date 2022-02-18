Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current west-northwest swell continues to slowly decrease today. A pair of moderate northwest swells are expected to move into the region from tonight through the weekend. The first swell will begin to arrive near Kauai by early evening and will spread eastward across the state. A second slightly larger northwest swell will arrive on Saturday, briefly approaching High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, which may produce a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores by early next week.
Surf heights along select east facing shores of the Big Island remain elevated and will slowly decrease today as upstream winds over the eastern off-shore waters decrease. Surf heights along east facing shores of all islands will hold at moderate levels through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores has returned to background levels and will remain small through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com