Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:11 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:35 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:12 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:36 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell continues to slowly decrease today. A pair of moderate northwest swells are expected to move into the region from tonight through the weekend. The first swell will begin to arrive near Kauai by early evening and will spread eastward across the state. A second slightly larger northwest swell will arrive on Saturday, briefly approaching High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, which may produce a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores by early next week.

Surf heights along select east facing shores of the Big Island remain elevated and will slowly decrease today as upstream winds over the eastern off-shore waters decrease. Surf heights along east facing shores of all islands will hold at moderate levels through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores has returned to background levels and will remain small through next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.