Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2022

February 18, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:11 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:35 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:12 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:36 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west-northwest swell continues to slowly decrease today. A pair of moderate northwest swells are expected to move into the region from tonight through the weekend. The first swell will begin to arrive near Kauai by early evening and will spread eastward across the state. A second slightly larger northwest swell will arrive on Saturday, briefly approaching High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. This northwest swell decreases on Sunday, as a small north swell with a wave period of around 10 seconds arrives, which may produce a slight boost in surf heights along north facing shores by early next week. 


Surf heights along select east facing shores of the Big Island remain elevated and will slowly decrease today as upstream winds over the eastern off-shore waters decrease. Surf heights along east facing shores of all islands will hold at moderate levels through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores has returned to background levels and will remain small through next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1MPD: Theft suspect gets into head-on crash; then struck by pickup while evading police  2Visitor suffers life-threatening injuries in bicycle crash on Makawao Avenue, Maui  3Green: Most mandates may be lifted soon; county rules should be consistent  4Hazmat incident at Walmart in Kahului  5Maui hospital has “longest, most sustained” high census, not related to COVID-19  6Maui Police Chief Pelletier highlights first 60 days in office, says morale is good