File photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi gas prices are increasing rapidly in response to continued increases in oil prices, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for Hawaiʻi is $4.50, which is six cents higher than last week. The average national price is $3.52, up four cents from a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.62, which is four cents higher than last week, 13 cents higher than last month, and $1.05 higher than on this date a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.42, which is nine cents above last week, 20 cents higher a month ago, and $1.21 higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.49, up five cents from last week, 17 cents higher than a month ago, and 93 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $4.76, which is up two cents from last week, 12 cents higher than last month and $1.05 higher than a year ago today.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Oil prices have dropped slightly this week but are still more than $90 a barrel, which is continuing to put upward pressure on pump prices,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “With many gas stations charging over $5 a gallon for premium fuel, AAA Hawaiʻi urges drivers to double-check their vehicle owner manuals to find out if premium fuel is required or just recommended. If it is just recommended, regular unleaded gas is safe to use, according to AAA’s Automotive Research Center.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other AAA Hawaiʻi tips to save on fuel include:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because you could lose control of the vehicle.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA Mobile app to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Prices as of 6 a.m., Feb. 17, 2022: