Covid-19 Vaccination Event in Lahaina, Feb. 22
The Boys and Girls Club of Maui hosts a vaccine access and information event at its Lahaina Clubhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Participants are encouraged to bring any questions they have about COVID-19 and vaccinations, medical professionals will be present to provide answers.
Anyone is welcome to attend and can register here.
Registration is not required to be vaccinated.
The Lahaina Clubhouse is located at 280 Shaw Street in West Maui.
The event is made possible with the support of the Hawaiʻi State Rural Health Association and Mālama I Ke Ola Health.
