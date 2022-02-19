Learning Endeavors is offering a Maui Wetlands Camp and a Molokaʻi Coastal Camp. In both camps participants will visit coastal sites, collect field data there, conduct experiments, engage in citizen science app use and create art projects.

“Since 2013, we have been offering and promoting field-based, innovative science education through camps and other programs for schools. This is the first year we have offered camps on Maui and on Molokaʻi. It’s exciting, and I know the kids will love our camps, ” said Diana Papini Warren, Executive Director of Learning Endeavors.

The four day Maui Wetlands Camp will be held March 14-17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The first and second day will take place at Keālia Ponds National Wildlife Refuge. The third day will include a morning visit to the Lāʻie Wetlands. Campers will engage in restoration projects, art activities, citizen science and stop motion animation movie creation. On the last day, the campers finish building bird puppets and design a performance for families, held the last 30 minutes of camp.

The camp tuition is $225 per camper for kamaʻaina and $295 per camper for visitors, with a $20 sibling discount. Each camper will receive a free t-shirt if registered by March 4th.

The two day Molokaʻi Coastal Camp will take place on March 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Each day will start and end at Kaunakakai School. On day one, campers will visit Koheo Wetlands and, on day two, they will head to One Aliʻi Park. This camp is in partnership with the Molokaʻi 21st Century Community Learning Center and is funded by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and a North American Association Environmental Education STEM Watershed Partnership Grant. The camp will be capped at 15 participants and each camper will receive a free t-shirt. The deadline for registration is March 4.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parents can sign up their children for either camp on the Camps page of the Learning Endeavors website.